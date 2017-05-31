Hometown Heroes honor Vietnam Veterans

On Memorial Day, we honored all of those who gave their lives defending our country.

Every year, the local chapter of the Vietnam Veterans of America pays a special tribute to the soldiers who didn't return from Vietnam. These Hometown Heroes go out of their way to make sure the people they served with are also viewed as heroes.

They were remembered this week because it was time - because it was right - to honor those who lost their lives.

"Abraham Lincoln called it their least full measure of devotion, and that's what they gave for the country, for America," said Lionel Marmolejo, Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 671.

Savannah had numerous ways to acknowledge Memorial Day, and the day before, they had one special event to pay particular honor, recognizing 106 fallen soldiers from the Savannah area who died in Vietnam.

"Like everybody else in this country, it's a day for memorializing, remembering. I wouldn't think we'd want to forget them," said Joseph Mitchler, Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 671.

"How can you forget someone who has given their life for the country? I think that's the least amount we could do," Marmolejo said.

The event at the Vietnam Memorial in Emmet Park Sunday was put on by the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 671...WTOC Hometown Heroes continuing to pay tribute to friends who are viewed more as heroes today than during the politically-charged Vietnam Era.

"Well, it's a very special privilege for us to be able to do this. We do it because we want to, not because we're forced to," said Marmolejo.

They do it every year on the day before Memorial Day, so Vietnam's fallen continue to get the recognition they deserve.

"Kids nowadays and young soldiers nowadays don't know what it means to be a part of something that matters, and especially history. If we don't remember our history, then people are joining for the wrong reason," said 1st Lt. Ryan Chancellor, U.S. Army.

"We want it to remain and we want it to be in the minds of the younger generation, to know that there were people who came before them who made great sacrifices for them to enjoy the freedoms they have," said Marmolejo.

The Vietnam Memorial Day observation included the playing of taps, a 21-gun salute, and a candlelight vigil.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.