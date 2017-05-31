Bluffton Police chief announces retirement

Bluffton Police Chief Joey Reynolds announced his retirement.

Chief Reynolds was hired as chief in 2012. His current position capping 40 years of law enforcement work.

Chief Reynolds' last day on the job is June 30. He will be pursuing opportunities in the private sector.

In a statement, Chief Reynolds says, "Law Enforcement has been part of almost my entire life. It is hard to walk away from that, but at the same time, it's time for me to move on to other opportunities and focus on my family."'

