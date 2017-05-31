SCMPD searching for female suspected of card theft, fraud

The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department is searching for a female suspect accused of financial crimes.

Venice Lipsey is wanted on nine counts of financial card fraud/theft in the Savannah area.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police.

A confidential tip line directly to the investigators is open at 912.525.3124. Information can also be provided anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020.

