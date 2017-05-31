SCMPD searching for female suspected of card theft, fraud

The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department is searching for a female suspect accused of financial crimes.
Venice Lipsey is wanted on nine counts of financial card fraud/theft in the Savannah area.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police.
A confidential tip line directly to the investigators is open at 912.525.3124. Information can also be provided anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020.
Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.
P.O. Box 8086
Savannah GA 31412
(912) 234-1111
publicfile@wtoc.com
(912) 234-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.