SCMPD searching for suspect accused of rape in Hitch Park area

The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department is searching for a rape suspect from an alleged incident at a house on Tuesday.

The female victim claimed she was with a friend at a residence in the Hitch Park area Tuesday afternoon when an unknown man forced her into a bedroom and raped her.

He was described as a heavyset black man who is about 6-feet tall and has four gold front teeth.

Anyone with information on his identity should contact police. A confidential tip line directly to the investigators is open at 912.525.3124. Information can also be provided anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020.

