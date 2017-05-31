SCMPD searching for suspect accused of rape in Hitch Park area

The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department is searching for a rape suspect from an alleged incident at a house on Tuesday.More >>
The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department is searching for a female suspect accused of financial crimes.More >>
Savannah City Council voted unanimously to censure 6th District Alderman Tony Thomas at a special called meeting on Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Neighbors in one part of Statesboro hoping to rescue a cat stuck 60 feet up in a tree.More >>
Hunting Island State Park’s reopening to visitors has been pushed back to Friday, officials said.More >>
