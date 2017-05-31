Former Bulldog and Cadet Coach Cooper passes away

Former Bulldog Ken Cooper Passes Away

Georgia Sports Communications/For Immediate Release/May 31, 2017

ATHENS-----Former Georgia football player and assistant coach Ken Cooper passed away Tuesday at the age of 80.

Cooper played at Georgia from 1955-57 under legendary coach Wally Butts and served as an assistant coach with the Bulldogs from 1963-70 under Johnny Griffith and then Vince Dooley. He would go on to be the head coach at Mississippi from 1974-77 and earned SEC Coach of the Year honors in 1975.

Cooper’s coaching and business career spanned five decades. He left coaching at the age of 41 and then became a corporate executive at BellSouth. He retired from the company in 1999 after 22 years, settling in the Savannah area. He lent a hand with Benedictine Military School’s athletic teams including the football and tennis programs plus taught history.

In 2012, he received a post-graduate achievement award from the UGA chapter of the National Football Foundation and College Football Hall of Fame. In 2014 and 2016, Benedictine captured the Class 2A state title in football. Also, Cooper coached the BC tennis team since 2004, and he was named the Savannah Morning News Coach of the Year in 2011, 2016 and 2017.

Cooper, and his wife Teresa, had three children. They resided on Skidaway Island.

A Celebration Of Life is planned for Sunday, June 4 at 2 p.m. at Hodgson Chapel under the direction of Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors in Savannah.

(From the University of Georgia Athletic Department)