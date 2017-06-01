City of Savannah starts back charging late fees on utility bills

The city of Savannah will resume charging penalties for late water and utility bills.

Starting June 1, those that have delinquent bills of 31 days or more are facing late fees for their water and utility bills.

For some time, the city was not charging the late fees due to billing issues.

According to the city's website, utility bills are due approximately 20 days after it has been mailed. The last day to pay it without penalty is 30 days; after that, a $5 or a 10-percent fee of the bill will be charged.

Once the bill reaches a 38-day delinquent status, an administrative fee of $50 will be charged and the shut off period will begin.

If you have questions or concerns about your utility account, please contact the Utility Services Division at (912) 651-6460.

