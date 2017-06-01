First Alert Tropical Update: Watching the west-central Gulf next week

The 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season begins Thursday, June 1.

As of Thursday morning, there are no tropical systems to track across the Atlantic Basin, including Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean Sea.

Tropical Depression Two-E continues to spin off the Pacific Coast of Mexico. This system may briefly become a Tropical Storm. If sustained winds of 39 MPH or greater are found, it will be upgraded to Tropical Storm Beatriz.

Regardless, this system is forecast to slowly move northward, making landfall along Mexico’s coast this weekend.

Whatever remains of this tropical system – moisture, upper level circulation - may reemerge in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico late this weekend or early next week.

While conditions are not that favorable for redevelopment over the Gulf, it is worth keeping an eye on because water temperatures are warm enough to support reorganization. However, upper-level wind shears and pockets of dry air hampers reorganization.

While the risk is low to the United States as of this forecast, whatever is left of T.D. Two-E is something to keep an eye on over the next several days, especially if you have interests along the Gulf Coast early next week.

