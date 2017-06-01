Metro police locate missing 80-year-old woman

Savannah-Chatham Metro Police say they have located a missing 80-year-old woman.

Officials reported Delores Corvette as missing around 6:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

SCMPD tweeted that she was located about an hour later, at 7:36 a.m.

Thank you to all who shared our post on social and helped with the search.

