Metro police looking for missing 80-year-old woman

By Jennifer Lifsey, Digital Producer
Delores Corvette (Source: SCMPD) Delores Corvette (Source: SCMPD)
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

Savannah-Chatham Metro Police are looking for a missing 80-year-old woman.

Officials say Delores Corvette was last seen around noon on Wednesday (5/31) on Glenbrook Road. She was wearing blue jeans and a pink shirt.

If you see Corvette, please call 911.

