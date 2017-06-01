Savannah Bananas set for season opener Thursday at Grayson Stadi - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Savannah Bananas set for season opener Thursday at Grayson Stadium

By Jennifer Lifsey, Digital Producer
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

The opening game for the Savannah Bananas is Thursday, June 1.

The game will begin at 7:05 p.m. at Grayson Stadium, but according to the Savannah Bananas’ website, the game is sold out.

The team’s 2017 season will run June 1 to Aug. 5.

For the full Savannah Bananas season schedule and to purchase tickets to a game online, click here

