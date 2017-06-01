Raccoon tests positive for rabies on Wilmington Island

Chatham County Health Department officials say a raccoon in the Wilmington Park area of Wilmington Island has tested positive for rabies after coming into contact with a family dog.

They say the dog is up-to-date on its rabies vaccination.

Symptoms of rabies in animals include a change in behavior, biting, aggression, showing no fear of natural enemies (such as humans), foaming at the mouth, and paralysis.

The Chatham County Health Department Environmental Health Division offers the following tips to protect you and your family from rabies:

Avoid contact with animals you don't know.

Make sure your pets receive the proper immunizations. Dogs and cats should get rabies vaccines by four months of age, followed by a booster shot one year later, and another one every one or three years depending on the type of vaccine used.

Do not handle, feed, or unintentionally attract wild animals with open garbage cans or by leaving pet food out at night.

Never adopt wild animals or bring them into your home. Do not try to nurse sick animals to help. Call animal control or a properly licensed animal rescue agency for assistance.

Teach children to never handle unfamiliar animals, wild or domestic, even if they appear friendly. "Love your own, leave other animals alone" is a good principle for children to learn.

If an animal ever bites you, seek medical care immediately and contact Chatham County Animal Control at 912.525.2408 and the Chatham County Health Department Environmental Health Division at 912.356.2160.

