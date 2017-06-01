Another huge record-breaking ship called on Savannah Thursday afternoon

OOCL France taken on May 24, 2017 at the Panama Canal. (Source: MarineTraffic.com)

Only a few weeks ago we told you of the biggest ship to ever call on the East Coast.

Thursday, one even bigger came through the Savannah River.

River Street was the perfect place to watch the over 1,200 foot container ship make its way into the Georgia Ports Authority terminals.

The OOCL France beat out the COSCO Development by just a few feet in width and length. The France can carry 116 more TEU's than the Development. TEU's are Twenty Foot Equivalent Container Units.

The Georgia Port's Authority was excited to welcome her, posting to Facebook saying, "Big Ship, Bigger Moves."

We also caught up with lots of people witnessing the record breaking moment on River Street.

"It was very impressive, it was beautiful," said John Rosenthal, Savannah Resident. "It looked like a very good thing for the country and certainly for Savannah."

The France is here from Norfolk, Virginia and once it drops off some of the load here in Savannah it will be going to Charleston. It's home port is in Hong Kong.

Track the OOCL France’s position by clicking here.

