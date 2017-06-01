Another huge record-breaking ship calls on Savannah Thursday afternoon

OOCL France taken on May 24, 2017 at the Panama Canal. (Source: MarineTraffic.com)

Another record-breaking cargo ship will make its way into Savannah on Thursday, June 1.

The Georgia Ports Authority says citizens can head down to River Street to catch the OOCL France make its way to the Port of Savannah between 2:30-3:30 p.m.

The vessel measures 1,203 feet long and is 116 TEUs (Twenty-foot equivalent container units) larger than the COSCO Development that came into port on May 11, which was previously the largest vessel to call on the U.S. East Coast.

Track the OOCL France’s position by clicking here.

