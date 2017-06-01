Summer 500 kick off at Savannah Arts Academy

The city of Savannah's Summer 500 is now underway after a huge kickoff at the Savannah Arts Academy.

The new students in the program will work with local businesses for a paid internship teaching them core values about success while also keeping them out of trouble during the summer.

Mayor Eddie Deloach talked to them about making a good first impression. Thursday's guest speaker Stedman Graham said these kids are on the right track, adding something like this is so important for their future.

"You have value, you're somebody, and the process of success is the same for everybody regardless of who it is, regardless of what you look like, what color you are and what country you're in," said Stedman Graham. "When you learn that process you get to take charge of your own development you get to empower yourself."

The program was so successful it almost doubled in the number of students.