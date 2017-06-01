SCMPD searching for missing man with dementia - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is asking for help finding a man who was last seen on Monday.

Police say John Anthony Brewer, 66, suffers from dementia and was last seen at Memorial Hospital. Officials say he may have left on foot around 10 p.m.

Anyone with information on Brewer's whereabouts should call 911.

