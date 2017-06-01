SCMPD searching for missing man with dementia

President Trump exits the global pact - fulfilling one of his principal campaign pledges - though top aides were divided.More >>
President Trump exits the global pact - fulfilling one of his principal campaign pledges - though top aides were divided.More >>
Another record-breaking cargo ship will make its way into Savannah on Thursday, June 1.More >>
Another record-breaking cargo ship will make its way into Savannah on Thursday, June 1.More >>
Southeast Georgia farmers will be proud when a multi-million dollar Ag arena opens in Statesboro after being on the drawing board almost 20 years.More >>
Southeast Georgia farmers will be proud when a multi-million dollar Ag arena opens in Statesboro after being on the drawing board almost 20 years.More >>
Silas Edenfield from Tattnall County died 10 days before his fifth birthday in 2013 from cancer.More >>
Silas Edenfield from Tattnall County died 10 days before his fifth birthday in 2013 from cancer.More >>
The Candler County Sheriff's Office and the Bulloch County Sheriff's Office are looking for Geoffery Vance Jr., who has warrants for his arrest for Aggravated Stalking, Battery (Family Violence) and Obstruction of a 911 call in Bulloch County.More >>
The Candler County Sheriff's Office and the Bulloch County Sheriff's Office are looking for Geoffery Vance Jr., who has warrants for his arrest for Aggravated Stalking, Battery (Family Violence) and Obstruction of a 911 call in Bulloch County.More >>