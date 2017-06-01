Candler County Sheriff's Office looking for man with stalking, violence warrants

The Candler County Sheriff's Office and the Bulloch County Sheriff's Office are looking for Geoffery Vance Jr., who has warrants for his arrest for Aggravated Stalking, Battery (Family Violence) and Obstruction of a 911 call in Bulloch County.

Officials say Vance has refused to accept the opportunity to turn himself in. Vance is out on bond for felony offenses in Candler and Butts counties.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to call law enforcement at 912.685.2568.

