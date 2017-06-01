Birthday gifts from Silas to the Willett Children’s Hospital of Savannah

Silas Edenfield from Tattnall County died 10 days before his fifth birthday in 2013 from cancer.

That year, his family donated Silas's birthday gifts to the Willett Children’s Hospital of Savannah.

Every year since, the Edenfield family has made the trip to Savannah from Lyons with more presents.

The gifts are a way to honor their angel's life and birthday on June 4, donated by the generosity of Tattnall County families and businesses and other surrounding communities.

“A way to give back to all the people here at this hospital that were so instrumental in helping us while Silas was filing cancer, fighting a lengthy illness the people here become like family,” said Archie Edenfield, Silas’ father.

In his short life, Silas touched a lot of lives. He loved the color gold and had big love of Sea Turtles, the Georgia Sea Turtle Center on Jekyll Island even naming one in his honor.

Silas would have turned nine years old on Sunday.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.