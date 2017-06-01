Good News: Fun in the Sun

Imagine a surfing event where the biggest waves were those of joy.

"You see the biggest smiles,’’ said Annie Bartholomew, a volunteer at the Fun in the Sun event on Hilton Head. “And everyone just gets the biggest kick out of catching a wave or splashing water and playing on the beach.’’

Fun in the Sun returned to the beach on Hilton Head in title and in theme at an event presented by the non-profit Pockets Full of Sunshine to bring surfing, paddle boarding and other beach activities to special needs individuals of all ages.

"This is a totally free event,’’ said Dayna Dehlinger, co-founder of Pockets Full of Sunshine, whose mission is to include adults with special needs in the community. “We have snacks and waters and amazing companies here and we're just going to teach everybody to have fun in the sun together. It doesn't matter if you have a disability or not. we want to all be out here.’’

Fun in the Sun was started three years ago by James Bartholomew, who wanted to share his love of surfing with his sister Sally.

“It brings joy to everyone, not only those who are coming to participate, but also the families that come and bring their kids,’’ James said. “It’s just everybody helping out and it just brings a lot of joy to everybody.’’

No more so than when riding on the water, or helping someone do as Brian Kinard, one of the volunteer instructors, did all day.

"I've been around the water and surfing and sailing and boats for 20 years,’’ said Kinard. “And anytime you can help someone get turned onto these fun activities, it's a great day. The smiles and the laughter that comes after that are awesome.’’

So, an overcast afternoon at the beach gave way to the brightest day imaginable, with new lessons for both students and instructors.

"You see somebody dealing with some challenges and you think maybe they can't do everything,’’ said Kinard. “And you find out really quickly that there's no fear and pretty much anything can be done by anybody.’’