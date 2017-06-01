New sign unveiled for Willett Children’s Hospital of Savannah

The Willett Children's Hospital at Memorial unveiled a new sign Thursday as they move forward with the hospital project.

Hospital officials say this sign is an important signal of how one of Memorial's biggest initiatives is proving to be a success.

The head of the "Kids Only Campaign" - which has raised millions of dollars for the hospital - says the new space will help better continue to do the good work already taking place.

"We're going to continue doing what we've always done and that is caring for children and saving lives on a daily basis. I think this is going to make it easier for us. To have space here dedicated to children will certainly make it easier,” said Kids Only Campaign Chair Jackie Rabinowitz.

The Willett Children's Hospital will provide care for around 70,000 children a year.

