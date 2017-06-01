FEMA reimburses Bulloch County for some Hurricane Matthew expenses

One community is finally seeing some of their Hurricane Matthew expenses repaid.

Bulloch County leaders accepted checks for $725,000 for the work done in preparation before and after responding to Matthew's destruction. The winds brought down trees across roads as well as on homes and rains washed out dirt roads and have road crews working for weeks even months later.

The relief money goes back to repay the county for crew overtime, debris removal and other expenses that added up quickly.

“We estimated we had about $2 million in road damages and debris removal. And $2 million out of a budget of $36 million is a lot,” said Bulloch County Public Safety Director Ted Wynn.

The city of Statesboro also picked up a $100,000 installment in their reimbursements. Both anticipate more checks over the next few months.

Both the city and the county tell me the paperwork was a lot of work to document all the work and the costs, but getting most of the expenses reimbursed makes it worthwhile.

