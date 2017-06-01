Coastal Empire Habitat for Humanity building homes for Savannah residents

The Coastal Empire Habitat for Humanity will soon be building homes for a few families to move into.

A ground breaking ceremony was held on Thursday in the Tatemville community where three homes will be built.

This is part of the Habitat for Humanity Home Builders Blitz.

"We've partnered extensively with the City of Savannah and the Land Bank Authority to acquire this land," said Harold Tessendorf, Executive Director, Coastal Empire Habitat for Humanity. "Across the street we've had a long standing commitment and involvement with the Tatemville neighborhood and we're very grateful for the Neighborhood Association's open arms in supporting what we're doing here."

The homes are scheduled to be finished in a month.

