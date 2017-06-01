Website cancels scheduled auction of Alderman Thomas' Vernonburg Road residence

We've got new details on yet another issue with 6th District Alderman, Tony Thomas, as he started his holiday weekend answering to Chatham County deputies.

We've got new details on yet another issue with 6th District Alderman, Tony Thomas, as he started his holiday weekend answering to Chatham County deputies.

Chatham County Animal Services received a complaint via telephone on May 26, in reference to abandoned cats at a residence on Vernonburg Road, which was confirmed by WTOC to be the listed residence of 6th District Alderman Tony Thomas.

Chatham County Animal Services received a complaint via telephone on May 26, in reference to abandoned cats at a residence on Vernonburg Road, which was confirmed by WTOC to be the listed residence of 6th District Alderman Tony Thomas.

A variety of issues addressed at Wednesday's censure vote formally reprimanding District 6th Alderman Tony Thomas are in the public forum again Thursday.

Thursday morning, the alderman was a guest on our media partner WTKS during the “Bill and Laura in the Morning” show and talked about the status of his Vernonburg Road home.

According to an auction website and several real estate sites as of Thursday, Alderman Thomas’ home will be up for auction Tuesday, June 6 at 10 a.m. That's something Alderman Thomas denied not once, but twice outside council chambers following the censure vote Wednesday and again Thursday morning.

On Thursday afternoon, around the time this WTOC report aired, the auction website canceled the scheduled auction for Alderman Thomas' Vernonburg Road residence.

To represent a district in Savannah, you must live in it. If Alderman Thomas' home is being sold, that could call into question the legitimacy of his seat.

But the alderman insists, despite a listing in the Savannah Morning News on May 11 and a Chatham County Superior Court document, that his home will not be on the auction block next Tuesday.

"I think y'all need to do some more research. That property is in good standing. It is not in foreclosure. That property is owned by me,” Alderman Thomas said on Wednesday outside city council chambers. “And it's not being sold on June the 6, and I do live there.”

Alderman Thomas again defended that statement during an interview on WTKS Thursday morning.

"The interest that everyone has in this; if someone wants to bring me a written offer on the house, I'll be glad to entertain any written offers on the house, but it is not up for foreclosure and it's not up for sale. But I'm not an idiot, if someone wants to give me an offer that I can't refuse, I'll take it,” Alderman Thomas said during the radio interview.

Alderman Thomas was asked Wednesday outside chambers, and again in the radio interview, why the May 11 listing regarding the foreclosure and auction appeared online.

This was his response Wednesday.

"That's a personal, financial issue that I won't and don't have to disclose to you, and I won't on that,” Alderman Thomas said.

We've put in calls to the Atlanta law firm acting as a debt collector, according to the listing in the paper and are waiting for a reply.

According to the county, there are no outstanding issues with the property for the Tax Commissioner's Office, adding any issue would have likely been with the lender.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.