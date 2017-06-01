SCMPD investigating suspicious shooting death on Stillwood Drive

The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department is investigating a suspicious shooting death at a residence on the 12900 block of Stillwood Drive in Savannah.

Details are very limited at this time, but police say the shooting does not appear to be random.

Our crew on the scene says 6 police cars were at the scene. It appears that police were investigating the garage of the home.

Please stay with WTOC for updates to this story.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.