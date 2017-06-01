Person injured in shooting at East 37th Street, Ohio Avenue - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Person injured in shooting at East 37th Street, Ohio Avenue

One person was injured in a shooting on East 37th Street and Ohio Avenue in Savannah.

Metro told WTOC that the person was grazed by a bullet and taken to the hospital in a private car.

No one else was injured.

