Tropical Update: Beatriz makes landfall along Mexican Coast

As of Friday morning, there are no tropical systems to track across the Atlantic Basin, including the Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean Sea.

Tropical Storm Beatriz made landfall along Mexico’s Pacific Coast Thursday evening, quickly weakening to a Tropical Depression. Further weakening, and eventual dissipation, will occur Friday.

Whatever remains of this tropical system – moisture, upper level circulation - may reemerge in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico late this weekend or early next week.

While conditions are not that favorable for tropical redevelopment over the Gulf, it is worth keeping an eye on because water temperatures are warm enough to support some reorganization. However, upper-level wind shear and pockets of dry air will hamper the process.

Regardless of any tropical redevelopment, upper-level moisture from former Tropical Storm Beatriz will stream into the southeastern United States ahead of our next cold front, helping to increase the chance of rain early next week.

