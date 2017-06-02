Savannah city council to discuss strategic priorities during 2-day retreat

Savannah city council will meet Friday to discuss more planning during their regularly scheduled city council retreat.

There will be a wide range of topics discussed during the two-day retreat. This session follows the Savannah Forward meetings that were held for each district.

The public attended those town hall meetings, which took place last month. Several residents from across Savannah mentioned redevelopment, the rate of crime, public safety and traffic in their areas.

Also, city leaders heard some concerns from the business community and focused on job growth.

The consulting company, Managing Results LLC, will be part of this retreat, and will compile data collected from the Savannah Forward meetings to have a plan implemented by July for the city. The plan is to have a performance dashboard so the community can see the goals as they are met going through the process.

The Strategic Priorities Meeting will be held on Burnside Island.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.