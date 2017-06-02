Celebrate National Doughnut Day Friday with a free treat

National Doughnut Day is Friday, June 2, and what better way to celebrate than with a free treat?

National Doughnut Day was established in 1938 by the Chicago Salvation Army to honor women who served doughnuts to soldiers during World War I. The holiday is traditionally celebrated every year on the first Friday of June.

Shops across the country are marking the occasion by offering free pastries Friday. Here are a few deals:

Seriously, don't! #NationalDonutDay is Friday 6/2 -- Come in & get a FREE classic donut with the purchase of any beverage! ???????? pic.twitter.com/jbYWrQ7Lku — Dunkin' Donuts (@DunkinDonuts) May 31, 2017

