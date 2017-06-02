8-foot gator caught on Tybee Beach

An 8-foot alligator was caught swimming and taking a stroll on Tybee Island's beaches Thursday before it was captured by officials.

Though alligators live in fresh water, officials say it is not unusual to find them near the ocean. Several gators have been seen on the island's beach in past years.

With the help of Ocean Rescue, Tybee Island Police Department officers and the Tybee Island Fire Department, the gator was bagged and then released in a safe area.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.