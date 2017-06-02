3-vehicle crash cleared on I-516 near DeRenne Avenue

Are you getting ready to hit the roads? Are you stuck in traffic wondering what's going on? Looking for a detour? Check WTOC First Alert Traffic optimized for your mobile device.

A three-vehicle crash that had one of the eastbound and westbound lanes of I-516 closed near DeRenne Avenue in Savannah Friday morning has been cleared.

An official from Savannah Fire says an SUV rolled over and landed on its side during the crash. However, only minor injuries were reported.

Both eastbound and westbound traffic was backed up for over an hour. The crash has since been cleared and all lanes are back open.

