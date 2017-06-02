Early morning shooting prompts GBI investigation in Glennville

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is seeking more information on a shooting death that happened early Friday morning at the Jim Jones Apartments in Glenville.

GBI Officials arrived on scene at 5:40 a.m. on Friday morning per a request from the Glennville Police Department.

Glennville Police officers responded to the apartment complex around 4:50 a.m. after receiving a call that a person in the area had been shot. Officers were able to find two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

One 30-year-old male was pronounced dead after he was taken to the Optim Medical Center in Reidsville in Tatnall County. The second victim was life lighted from the area and is still in critical condition. No names will be released until all family members are contacted.

The GBI is conducting the investigation to determine what occurred during the incident. Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Region 5 GBI Office at 912-871-1121 or the Glennville Police Department at 912-654-2103.

