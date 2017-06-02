Statesboro Fire Department, other agencies investigate multiple fires

The Statesboro Fire Department is looking for more information regarding multiple structure fires that were caused by an unknown subject(s). The fires may have been set with intentional and malicious intent.

Three fires have happened over a five-day span. All fires were in a close proximity to one another and all bearing similarities in other areas as well.

“At this time we do know that at least one of these locations is the result of arson. Obviously structure fires can occur at any time and at any place, however, the fact that these fires all occurred in such a close time and location to each other, as well as other factors; leads us to believe that there may be more to these particular fires than coincidence, and we are investigating all possibilities at this point,” said Statesboro Fire Investigator, Captain Chris Whitehead.

The Department is currently receiving aid from the Georgia State Fire Marshall's Office, as well as the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Members of the public are asked that anyone with information regarding these incidents please contact the Georgia Arson Control arson hotline at 1-800-282-5804 or visit the Statesboro Police Department’s crime tip website at https://goo.gl/5X7hhO. A reward of up to $10,000 is possible for information leading to a conviction.

