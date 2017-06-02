Savannah Fire & Emergency Services Public Information Officer ar - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Savannah Fire & Emergency Services Public Information Officer arrested for public indecency

(Source: Chatham Co. Sheriff's Office) (Source: Chatham Co. Sheriff's Office)
PORT WENTWORTH, GA (WTOC) -

Savannah Fire and Emergency Services Public Information Officer Mark Keller was arrested early Friday morning by Port Wentworth Police. 

Keller was charged with public indecency and was granted a $760 bond.

WTOC is working to gather more information at this time. 

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly