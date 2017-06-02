2 car wrecks leave 3 injured in Lowcountry

The Burton Fire District responded to two separate wrecks on Friday morning that resulted in three people being transported to the hospital.

The first crash occurred shortly before 10:30 a.m. at the start of the Broad River Bridge. Firefighters arrived on scene to discover a single vehicle wreck with the automobile laying on its roof. The driver was helped out of the car by a bystander, suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. The driver was taken to Beaufort Memorial Hospital after receiving aid from Burton firefighters.

A second wreck occurred almost an hour later, just after 11:30 a.m. A passenger vehicle and a passenger van collided at the intersection of Boundary Street and Broad River Blvd. Two passengers received assistance from firefighters and were taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

Minor traffic delays did occur on Boundary Street as emergency crews worked to clear the roadways and help the occupants of both vehicles.

