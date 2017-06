UPDATE: All lanes of Highway 21 at Salt Creek Drive are open at this time. Drive safely!

Accident Hwy 21 at Salt Creek Dr West in Beaufort is clear. All lanes are open. https://t.co/4pHMDGtkqY — BCSO Emergency Mgmt (@BCSOTraffic) June 2, 2017

A motor vehicle crash on Highway 21 near Salt Creek Drive has shut down multiple all southbound lanes of traffic at this time.

Accident Hwy 21 at Salt Creek Dr West in Beaufort. All SB lanes Hwy 21 are blocked. https://t.co/oQiL5aQPzK — BCSO Emergency Mgmt (@BCSOTraffic) June 2, 2017

Multiple vehicles are involved in the crash. Emergency personnel are on the scene at this time.

Please avoid the area as officials work to clear the scene and re-open traffic.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.