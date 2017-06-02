Tim's Take: The politics of Tiger

Was it the latest unraveling layer from a phony persona? Or was it or an understandable mistake?

Unforgivable stupidity or unfortunate dosing?

As usual, it is the politics of Tiger that will determine your position.

"If you're caught breaking the law, you should be arrested,’’ said Heather Geronemus, of the Mothers Against Drunk Driving board of directors. “So, I'm happy the arrest was made even though he's a person of stature.’’

Democrat and Republican extremists are no more divided than opinions on Tiger Woods, the most polarizing athlete around today.

And his arrest for Driving Under the Influence this week has people digging in on their respective sides.

"He is going to need the support of a lot of people,’’ said Jack Nicklaus. “And I’m one of them.’’

Loyal fans, for whom he can do no wrong, will accept Tiger's explanation that an unexpected reaction to prescription medicine left him asleep in his car on the side of the road when police found him.

Critics, who root against him in golf and life, will say Tiger deserves the public embarrassment and legal penalties he receives for making a decision that was equally irresponsible and dangerous.

"It's usually not a victimless crime,’’ said Geronemus. “So, Tiger lucked out. He got pulled off the road before he committed another crime, before he killed somebody.’’

There is less agreement than there is information on an arrest that has had its own highlight reel.

But the rush to blame and eagerness to absolve both obscure what is an opportunity to learn from this situation, that driving with any form of impairment is dangerous and anyone who does it is wrong, even if it is an honest mistake.

