Hunting Island State Park reopens to visitors

In the Lowcountry, Hunting Island reopened to visitors on Friday.

This comes after a long recovery following Hurricane Matthew’s destruction to the state park.

Even with the rain Friday morning, folks came out to enjoy the first day back on the island. North and South Beach were officially reopened, along with the lighthouse and gift shop.

This comes months after Hurricane Matthew took down 2500 trees and caused more than $5-million in damage.

Officials have been working to restore the park, even delaying the reopening another week due to heavy rain. They say they have come out on top and are thrilled to finally welcome back visitors.

“Everybody is extremely excited and happy to have this park back open,” said Daniel Gambrell, Park Ranger. “We went through a lot. Done a lot of different things that we’re not used to doing, it’s not our typical job. So, we’re excited to kind of get back to some normalcy and have some people in here and have some laughter and some fun things going on.”

Park rangers are anticipating a busy weekend.

“It is finally opening day. It’s been almost 8 months that we have been recovering from Hurricane Matthew. So, it’s been a lot of work going on for the past few months. And we’re just excited to finally have people back in the park,” said Gambrell.

They do want to remind folks to be patient with the areas that are still under construction and of course, getting onto the island with the big crowds they're expecting.

