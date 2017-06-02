GDOT warns of lane closures along SR 21 in Port Wentworth

The Georgia Department of Transportation is warning of right turn lane closure along SR 21 at Hendley Road as well as two inside left turn lanes on the I-95 Northbound Exit Ramp in Port Wentworth from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday.

All work is weather permitting. Please use caution driving in this area and expect delays.

