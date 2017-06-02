GDOT warns of lane closures along SR 21 in Port Wentworth - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

GDOT warns of lane closures along SR 21 in Port Wentworth

(Source: Raycom Media)
PORT WENTWORTH, GA (WTOC) -

The Georgia Department of Transportation is warning of right turn lane closure along SR 21 at Hendley Road as well as two inside left turn lanes on the I-95 Northbound Exit Ramp in Port Wentworth from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday.

All work is weather permitting. Please use caution driving in this area and expect delays.

