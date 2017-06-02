GDOT warns of lane closures on Bonnybridge Rd. in Port Wentworth

The Georgia Department of Transportation is warning of a lane closure on SR 30/Bonnybridge Road between SR 21 and SR 25 in Port Wentworth on Sunday from 7 a.m. until 5 a.m.
These closures are so drainage structures can be cleaned.
All work is weather permitting. Please use caution driving in this area and expect delays.
