GDOT warns of lane closures on Bonnybridge Rd. in Port Wentworth

The Georgia Department of Transportation is warning of a lane closure on SR 30/Bonnybridge Road between SR 21 and SR 25 in Port Wentworth on Sunday from 7 a.m. until 5 a.m.

These closures are so drainage structures can be cleaned.

All work is weather permitting. Please use caution driving in this area and expect delays.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.