City leaders discuss Savannah's strategic plan, focuses on 5 priorities

City of Savannah leaders are wrapping up day one of work to come up with a strategic plan.

This is the first time council has met since the censure of 6th district Alderman Tony Thomas.

Council outlined the beginning of the plan on Burnside Island and were asked to make a list of priorities for the city.

Council and other city leaders got straight down to business at the Wesley Gardens Retreat Center. The consultant hired by the city came in and spoke on their findings after hosting Savannah Forward town hall meetings all over the city.

Here are the 5 priorities selected by City Leaders going into creating a strategic plan. Number one is public safety. The rest of these priorities do not have a specific order of importance. Other priorities are infrastructure, poverty reduction and economic strength, neighborhoods revitalization, and good government.

City leaders were told not to choose more than 5 priorities, because they have to determine where to focus their resources. Much of the discussion turned to the amount of poverty in Savannah.

Alderman Van Johnson mentioned 1 in 4 Savannahian's is considered to be poor. Everything talked about today has to do with where money will be allocated in the future.

"Give us something to base all of our budgets on and develop all of our spending patterns going forward that says this is a priority here, this is where we need to concentrate our money because like everything else we are going to be limited in the amount of money we get and we have, so we need to make sure to spend it wisely," said Mayor Eddie DeLoach, City of Savannah.

While the first part of the meeting addressed the priorities, the second part was to talk about measurable strategic results, meaning the desired impacts the city wants to have in the future. An example of one goal agreed upon is by 2025 the City of Savannah wants to be free from structural flooding resulting from a 25 year rain event, meaning 8 inches of rain within a 24 hour period.

The City Manager was pleased to see everyone working together.

"I am very excited, city council is fully engaged, they rolled up their sleeves and had a lot of good debate and conversation about what is important and how to be, measure this and should this go under this strategic goal and it is great to see them getting into that type of debate, this setting gives them the opportunity to do that," said Rob Hernandez, City Manager.

City leaders will meet again on Saturday and this process will continue on for a number of months until a concrete strategic plan is formed.

