Good News: Savannah Impact Program cleaning up Tremont Park

Getting a first look at a neighborhood that will soon be getting help to make it look a whole lot better.

50 local youth and their parents will gather Saturday with representatives of the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department at a kickoff event for this summer's Savannah Impact Program.

This year's eight-week project for the the youngsters will be a community cleanup campaign in the Tremont Park neighborhood. Saturday's event will be an introduction to the program with food, entertainment and bonding opportunities with local police.

"Beautifying the community center, doing some things on the basketball court, re-doing the parks, the swings, the benches," said Sela Menaya-Merritt, Director, Savannah Impact Program. "There are actually about 50 lots that we are going to clean, including the lanes, putting new signs up, so just a host of things to do. We want to develop that relationship with the community, we want the kids to have pride in Savannah, no matter where you live, we want them to have pride. So, it's kind of a service learning project."

The young people will start work in Tremont Park next Tuesday. The cleanup through the Savannah Impact Program will continue until July 22nd.

