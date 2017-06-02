Weekend ramp closure on I-16 westbound onto I-95 southbound

A Traffic Alert for drivers who take I-16 and I-95 regularly. There's a major exit ramp closure you need to know about.

If you typically travel on interstate 16 heading west to 95 south you may want to think about an alternate route to get to your destination.

"Well what's going to happen on I-95, the bridge is maintenance on the deck of the bridge so we want motorists to know there will be a ramp closure on 16 westbound to get on 95 southbound," said Jill Nagel, Georgia Department of Transportation. "So, this will start Friday night and continue Sunday night at 9 pm."

Nagel continues, "Well the contractor will be on the bridge so we cannot have traffic coming from westbound because that will be right in the line of where they need to do the work. We apologize it is going to be an inconvenience for motorists but it's something we are going to have to do to keep our bridges in peak conditions."

What about a detour, how can drivers get around this?

"It's going to be very simple. If you are coming 16 westbound on 16 you will just go to Pooler Parkway and then get back on 16 eastbound so you can get on southbound," said Nagel.

What can drivers on 95 expect?

"We want motorists to know that 2 miles back the lane closure will be. We have traffic operations message boards saying upcoming work, lane closures. We just ask motorists don't try to run up to where the lane closure is and bottleneck everything and beat each other in. That is very dangerous not only for motorists but for the people working. We want people to start merging gradually so when they come up everything is not bottlenecked and please pay attention. We ask people to drive alert, make sure you have your seatbelt on, make sure you aren't using your mobile device, texting and distracted driving is becoming an epidemic in our country and is making our roadways very unsafe. So, we just ask everyone to take personal responsibility and keep our roadways safe. and utilizes your safety campaign, yes, drive alert, arrive alive, easy as one, two, three, buckle up, put down that mobile device," said Nagel.

As always you can add the First Alert Weather app for live updates on weather, traffic, and more.