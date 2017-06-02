Construction of new Hilton Head Island Recreation Center

The Hilton Head Island Recreation Center is undergoing a $13-million renovation.

The original building, which opened in 1988, will get a facelift and a new building added which will be more than double the size of the center.

The new addition will include a full size gym with a rock wall, fitness classrooms, indoor track and much more.

The changes were needed because of all the growth on the island.

"When we opened the Rec Center, the first Rec Center there were only about 17,000 permanent residents here," said Franl Soule, Executive Director, HHI Recreation Center. "Today, we have almost 38,000 to 40,000 people. And also, we've increased the number of visits here and people are really looking for recreation when they take their vacations and looking for something to do."

Starting later this month "People for Parks" will begin raising money to outfit the new building.

