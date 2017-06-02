Alma PD looking for missing man, possible foul play

The Alma Police Department is asking for help locating a man who has been missing since May 30.

Police say Willie Frank Wooden, 68, was last seen at his home on S. Thomas Street. Wooden's vehicle, a 2004 silver Toyota Avalon, was located across town at the Bacon County Health Department on May 31.

Witnesses say an unknown white female removed a duffle bag from Wooden's vehicle around 9 a.m. on May 31. Friday morning, witnesses saw the same female removing items from the trunk of Wooden's car before witnesses saw an unknown black male grab the female, toss her into a dark-colored Ford F-150 with black wheels and drive away.

During this incident witnesses also saw a white sedan near Wooden's vehicle.

The Alma Police Department and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are treating this incident as possible foul play. They are processing the vehicle for evidence.

Wooden is described as a black male, 5'10", 263 lbs., with grey hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Alma Police Department at 912.632.8751 or Bacon County at 912.632.2760.