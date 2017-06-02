Hinesville PD looking for missing 16-year-old female

The Hinesville Police Department is asking for help finding a missing 16-year-old female.

Breonna Milliken ran away from her home a littke after 6 p.m. on Thursday.

She is a black female, is approximately 5'3" and 150 lbs. She was last seen wearing a black and white striped shirt with dark pants and her hair in a ponytail.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hinesville Police Department at 912.876.8211.

