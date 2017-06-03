A slight chance for showers, thunderstorms throughout the weekend

A weak pressure pattern will remain in place through the weekend. A cold front is then expected to approach Monday and eventually push south mid-week before cooler and drier high pressure returns later in the week.

Saturday will be partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-80s as north winds will blow around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. There will be a 20 percent chance of rain. Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds will range from 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

Sunday will be partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 80s as east winds will blow around 10 to 15 mph. There will be a 30 percent chance of rain. Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows will sulk in the lower 70s as southeast winds will range from 10 to 15 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight. There will be a 20 percent chance of rain.

Monday will have showers and thunderstorms likely as highs continue in the upper 80s. Southwest winds will range from 5 to 10 mph with a 70 percent chance of rain. Monday night will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows will be in the lower 70s, as the chance of rain increases to 50 percent.

Tuesday will likely have showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the mid-80s and the chance of rain will be 60 percent. Tuesday night will have showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s with a 60 percent chance of rain.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will stay in the mid-80s with a 40 percent chance of rain. Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid-60s and the chance of rain will be 20 percent.

Thursday will be mostly sunny. Highs will be in the mid-80s. Thursday night will be partly cloudy, with lows in the upper 60s.

Friday will be mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the upper 80s with a 20 percent chance of rain.

