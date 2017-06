Officers from the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of a car wreck involving a pedestrian in the 3700 block of Ogeechee Road around 11:30 p.m. on Friday night.

The pedestrian was attempting to cross the roadway as the driver was heading south on Ogeechee Road. He was wearing dark clothing and in a shadowy area, and the driver claims he didn't see the pedestrian in time.

The victim did suffer serious, life-threatening injuries and is reported to be in critical condition at this time.

The Traffic Investigation Unit (TIU) responded to the scene. This investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.