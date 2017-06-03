Savannah City Council wraps up two-day retreat

The Savannah City Council decided to focus on five specific priorities after receiving feedback from citizens and focus groups. Council has chosen to specifically focus on public safety, infrastructure, poverty reduction, neighborhood revitalization, and good government.

Council members spent a long time in discussion before deciding to follow up on multiple measurable strategic results for each of these priorities. Council will follow and release data to the community to measure how progress is being made. These results will encompass things like reductions in police response times and Part 1 Crime to a promise to put sidewalks on all high-traffic roadways.

Council also came to the decision to free the city of structural flooding by 2025 as a result of a 25-year rainfall event.

As city officials work to achieve these five priorities, it is likely that city resources will be moved around as upcoming budgets are created. An implementation plan will be developed to help that process, which will also be followed by department-level business plans that will include action plans required to achieve the Council's expected results.

“Creation of this strategic plan is just the beginning,” said City Manager Rob Hernandez. “The real work is in developing the organization and programs needed to get results.”

In coming days the City will post Council’s strategic priorities, as well as feedback from the public during the Savannah Forward engagement process, at www.savannahga.gov/SavannahForward.

