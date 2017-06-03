Mothers Against Gun Violence event held at Daffin Park

There's no doubt about it, Savannah has its fair share of gun violence.

A community picnic was held in Daffin Park.

Saturday community members came together to take a stand against that violence. Part of a national movement, they were out there to draw attention to gun violence in the community and advocate for change.

Volunteers and members with the Georgia chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America gathered here for a community picnic. They wore orange as part of the national movement to draw attention to gun violence.

It was also a continuation of "wear orange" events happening for National Gun Violence Awareness Day Friday night. This was one of over 250 events happening across the country with a message they say that hits close to home here in Savannah.

"This has to be put in the forefront, especially in our own community here in Savannah," said Lindsey Donovan. "There are so many families in this city who have lost their loved ones, who have been injured and they never walk anymore, who require a lifetime of care because they have been a victim of gun violence."

'It's just can you see us? Can you see me? And see that I am fighting for gun violence prevention and for awareness and to honor our families. There's so much pain and sorrow involved with gun violence and today is the day that we want to show our families and honor the victims," continued Donovan.

The 'wear orange movement' started with an event in 2015 in Chicago. Today there were more than 250 events across the country.