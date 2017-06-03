WTOC holds 16th annual First Alert Hurricane Preparedness Expo

The 16th annual WTOC First Alert Hurricane Preparedness Expo was Saturday at the Home Depot on Abercorn Street.

"Your entire life destroyed," said Kennith Roundy, Chatham County Firefighter. "It's terrible."

What's destroying those lives... hurricanes.

"People have no way back to their homes...and when they come back their homes are obliterated," said Roundy.

Saturday WTOC's First Alert Weather Team was on hand for the annual expo with information on weather safety and how to prepare for the hurricane season, so they do have homes to come back to.

Georgia Power came with experience following Hurricane Matthew last fall. They said they came in after the storm with over 5,000 team members to revive the power in only 5 days. But his main bit of advice for locals on their end?

"Definitely they need to have a storm kit to make sure they're prepared," said Hamilton Hardin, GA Power.

And the expo provides resources to make one.

Every year Home Depot allows the community to come inside and actually build their own hurricane preparedness kits. Things like first aid kits, or flashlights, are several of the things people can add to their kits to help them prepare for a hurricane or to recover after.

First responders and other officials say they will still be available for questions and help even if you could not make the expo on Saturday.

We have another expo planned in Bluffton next Saturday. For now, stay up to date on hurricane preparedness by visiting our hurricane center.

