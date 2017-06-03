SCAD celebrates largest graduation

Hundreds of art students received their degrees at SCAD's annual commencement ceremony Saturday morning.

John Malkovich, a famous actor and director, delivered the commencement address. This class is the largest graduation class for SCAD.

Malkovich also received an honorary doctorate. More than 2,400 students received degrees in Savannah, Atlanta, and Hong Kong.

"It feels nice after four years to graduate but it's a little bit bittersweet because you're leaving so many friends behind, the things that you're used to like your classes and seeing all your friends and professors," said Juan Larrazabal, Graduate.

"It's like the first time we're free from any sort of obligations, and it's kind of exciting to have that potential to be able to go on and do whatever we want to do from here," said Luke Pfost, Graduate.

SCAD offers degrees in 43 majors, as well as minors in more than 75 disciplines.

There are more than 32,000 alumni worldwide.

